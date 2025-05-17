See Over 140 Vendors at Experience Spring Hill Event

Kick off summer with a bang at Experience Spring Hill, The Event—your gateway to the best our community offers, all in one exciting day!

Spring Hill’s popular annual community event, Experience Spring Hill, The Event presented by TriStar Spring Hill ER is back and jam-packed with fun at Battle Creek High School (130 Battle Creek Way, Spring Hill, TN 37174) on Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Dive into the heart of Spring Hill with this premier annual event, offering a hassle-free way to explore the best our community has to offer. Connect with local businesses, discover new favorites, and enjoy a day filled with excitement and discovery.

This year’s event is packed with activities for all ages! Wander through the venue with over 140 local business booths, providing a perfect blend of shopping and entertainment under one roof. Engage in a host of free, family-oriented fun—from imaginative face painting and balloon art to interactive touch-a-truck and classic arcade games. Plus, the kids will be thrilled to possibly meet some “celebrity” characters!

But there’s more! Relish a variety of local cuisines in our food court, watch dynamic demonstrations from nearby dance studios and gyms, and try your luck at fun-filled games with fantastic prizes. Finally, make sure to visit the City of Spring Hill informative area and the Tennessee Travels showcase, spotlighting the best local tourist spots before you leave.

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to experience Spring Hill in a spectacular new light!

More information HERE.

For more local events visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email