OBITUARY: Iris Bingham Stokes

Iris Bingham Stokes, age 93 of Franklin, TN passed away October 14, 2024.

She was a very proud American, born in London, England on December 6, 1930.

Iris was a beloved mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Victre Stokes, Wayne Stokes, Henry Legree Stokes and Jenny Lynn Stokes; granddaughter, Karlee Stokes.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 25, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in the Faith Gazebo at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the ALS Association. “A light has gone out of our lives.”

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

