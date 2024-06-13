OBITUARY: Ann Catherine Beuerlein

Ann Catherine Beuerlein, lovingly known as “Kaki” by her family and friends, passed away surrounded by family on the morning of June 11, 2024.

She was born in Nashville, TN to the late George and Mattie Beuerlein.

Kaki was a member of St Philip Catholic church and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1955. She had devoted several years to servicing Electra and K-MART before retiring and spending the remainder of her years surrounded by what she loved most. Kaki loved her family, tending to flowers and was an avid bird watcher on her family farm which she resided on for 50 plus years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Mattie Beuerlein and sister, Peggy Cox.

Kaki is survived by her sister, Georgie King; nieces, Teresa Smith, Desiree Cox, and Rachel Cox; nephews, George King (Carolyn Sullivan), James King(Madalyn), and Jude Cox; great nieces and nephews, James Goldman (Jennifer), Joshua Smith ( Hannah, Tucker), Daniel Prendergast, Wyatt Prendergast (Harmony Barrows), Harper McGee, Lucas McGee, Gina Harris (Tom and Stevie) Talia King, and Nicholas King (Nico).

Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM Friday, June 14, 2024 with visitation one hour prior at St. Philip Catholic Church, 113 2nd Ave S, Franklin, TN 37064. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

