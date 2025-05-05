10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Disney+ in May 2025

Looking for what to stream on Disney+ this month? May brings an exciting mix of Star Wars adventures, continuing series, and brand-new content for all ages. Complete May Release Schedule!

1. Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld (May 4)

This six-episode series premiering on Star Wars Day explores the galaxy’s dangerous underworld through the eyes of two iconic villains: former assassin Asajj Ventress and outlaw bounty hunter Cad Bane.

2. Andor Season 2 (May 6-13)

Don’t miss the conclusion of this Emmy-nominated thriller that follows Cassian Andor’s transformation from cynical nobody to Rebel hero, with new episodes dropping weekly and the finale on May 13.

3. Doctor Who Season 2 (Weekly episodes)

Follow the Doctor and Belinda Chandra’s epic quest to return to Earth against mysterious forces, with new episodes every Saturday and the season finale on May 31.

4. Tucci in Italy (May 19)

Join Stanley Tucci for a culinary and cultural journey through Italy in this all-new series, with all episodes dropping at once for the perfect binge-watch.

5. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Already Available)

Though it arrived in March, this Oscar-winning animated masterpiece is a must-watch if you haven’t seen it yet, following Miles Morales as he travels across the multiverse.

6. Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols (May 2)

This six-episode historical series explores the fascinating life and conquests of one of history’s most influential leaders.

7. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge | Disneyland® Resort (May 4)

Experience the magic of Disneyland’s Star Wars land after hours in this immersive POV journey celebrating 70 years of Disney imagination.

8. Big City Greens 100th Episode (May 7)

Join the Green family for their milestone 100th adventure featuring monstrous chickens, afterlife adventures, and a mysterious box.

9. Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (May 20)

Perfect for young viewers, this new short-form series follows Minnie, Daisy, and friends as they run a luxurious pet hotel in Hot Dog Hills.

10. History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (May 9)

NFL legend Peyton Manning hosts this eight-episode series exploring extraordinary achievements across various fields and determining who truly deserves “GOAT” status.

