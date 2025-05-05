Fairview FCE Continue Community Partnerships

The partnerships between the Fairview Family and Community Education (FCE) and other Fairview volunteer organizations and businesses are strong and ongoing. At the close of the Friends of Bowie Park April meeting, Treasurer Merry Keyser accepted a check on behalf of the Friends from FCE President Fran Hammond for scholarships for the Camp Bowie Summer Camps. This partnership was initiated several years ago when the Fairview Family and Community Education organization donated significant funds towards the Bowie Nature Park playground.

Recently a donation was presented to Bro. John Robbins, pastor of Westview Congregational Methodist Church, for the community food pantry. This is a cooperative effort led by Carol McClure, FCE chairperson, and Dr. Dan Sherwood, family physician at Dickson Medical Associates. FCE members create handcrafted Christmas ornaments which are displayed on a Christmas tree in Dr. Sherwood’s medical office. The money collected from the ornament sales are then donated to the community food pantry at Westview Methodist Church.

There is also a long-standing partnership of FCE with the Fairview Library Branch and the Friends of the Fairview Library. The Fairview Family and Community Education (FCE) Club started the Fairview Library and has supported the local library for the past sixty-one years. Presently the FCE members sponsor semi-annual bake sales during the Friends of the Fairview Library book sale, donating the sales back to the Fairview Library.

Each one of these partnerships supports the FCE mission: “To strengthen the home and community by improving the quality of life of individuals and families through continuing education, leadership development, and community service.” These donations support families and education, and benefit the Fairview community.

The Association for Family and Community Education (FCE) is an organization of volunteers who work together to build strong families and communities. Educational materials are created and utilized to strengthen the knowledge and expertise of the members. Resources are provided to develop leadership skills, enabling people to make a difference. Ultimately, FCE strives to make our homes and communities a better place in which to live!

The Fairview Family and Community Education (FCE) meets monthly at 10 a.m. on the second Friday of each month at the Fairview Recreation Center with an educational program, a short business meeting, and refreshments with a time for socializing! We welcome all visitors, male and female, youth and adults. If you want to know more about FCE, please contact Kim Cumbo, FCS

