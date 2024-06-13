OBITUARY: James ‘Jimmy’ Watson King

James “Jimmy” Watson King, age 80, passed away peacefully at his home on June 10, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

Jimmy was a native of Williamson County and a graduate of College Grove High School. He was born on November 29, 1943.

When Jimmy graduated high school in 1961, he and his father purchased the farm together. He had a dairy operation, raised a variety of crops, and beef cattle still graze the farm.

Jimmy was a lifelong farmer and was active on his farm in the Arno Community. He served his country in the Tennessee Army National Guard. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, neighbor, and friend. He loved his family more than anything in the world. He will be missed more than words can express. We will especially miss his stories.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Thelma Childress King, wife Mary Anne King of 48 years, and sister Ann Sledge.

Survived by his daughter Sarah Stephens and her husband Daniel of College Grove, TN; brothers, Wayne (Nancy) King, Tandy (Linda) King; sister Sandra Mayfield; and his adored granddaughter, Caroline Stephens.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, June 13, 2024 from 4 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral. Funeral services will be Friday, June 14, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Hope cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Steve King, Kevin King, Jerry Rzemieniski, Paul Vaden, Andy Kroll, George Lamb, and Grant Mayfield. Honorary pallbearers include Jim Ladd, Steve Bass, Billy Knight, Embree Blackwell, Ray O’Steen, Beki Kroll, Jackie Wiesner, Bobbie and Campbell Attkison, Brian Verven and nieces and nephews. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Sarah and Daniel wish to thank Patsy Sams and Aveanna Hospice for the care given to Jimmy these last few months.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

