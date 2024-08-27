OBITUARY: Angela Michelle Allen

Angela Michelle Allen, age 42, of Thompsons Station, TN passed away on August 21, 2024 at her home.

She was born to Michael Henry and Beverly Cardwell Brown in Union City, TN.

Angela attended Church of the City in Franklin, TN where she was very involved in church activities. Her hobbies were hiking, traveling and music. Most of all she loved spending time with her kids.

Survived by husband, Andrew Allen; son, Crosby Hudson Allen; daughter, Brileigh Harper Allen; brother, Brandon Michael Henry; and several extended family members and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 PM on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at Church of the City, 828 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, TN 37064. Visitation with the family will begin at 2:30 PM prior to the service.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email