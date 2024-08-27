OBITUARY: Fernando Hidalgo

Fernando Hidalgo, age 48, resident of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2024, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

Fernando was born March 23, 1976, in Colorado Springs, Colorado and was the son of Fernando Hidalgo and Tina Mendoza Bratton.

He was an avid sports fan, especially a fan of the Detroit Lions and the UM Wolverines. He loved spending time with his adopted dog, Sammie and had a special relationship with his nephew, Dre. He enjoyed a wide range of music. He will be missed by all who knew him. He was a member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.

Along with his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Kristena (Bernard) Burns; sister, Jennifer (Patrick) Russell; brother, Robert Hidalgo; and grandchildren, Owen Nuxhall, Bernard Burns, and Elsy Burns.

Fernando was preceded in death by his nephew, Dre Hidalgo-Esmon; grandparents, Frank and Eileen Mendoza, Evelyn Gray, Desi Hidalgo; god mother, aunt Tuna Bradley; and aunt, Deborah Mendoza.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 29th at 3:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Maury Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends on Thursday from 1:00 pm until the service hour at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Pallbearers will be Bernard Burns, Adrien Hidalgo, Tre Fleming, Tae Russell, Patrick Russell, and Jamison Dwinal, and Abel Coe Hidalgo.

You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website, www.TnFunerals.com

