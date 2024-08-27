See Photos from Reagan Movie Premiere in Franklin

REAGAN, starring Dennis Quaid as Ronald Reagan. The first full-length feature film on the 40th U.S. president is set to open exclusively in theaters nationwide starting August 30, 2024. A movie premiere was held at the AMC Theatre in Franklin before the release this past weekend.

Guests who attended the event included Dennis Quaid, Tanya Tucker,Chad Sitze and Dennijo Sitze of Flat River Band, Darci Lynne, Jenny Tolman, Phil Vassar, Randy Owen, and more.

Quaid brings to life a story that transcends the boundaries of a traditional biopic, offering a profound exploration of the enduring impact of the power of one man who overcame the odds, sustained by the love of a woman who supported him in his journey, Nancy Reagan, played by Penelope Ann Miller.

“I’ve always been told bits and pieces of the stories of Ronald Reagan’s life, but this movie puts the whole story together,” noted Quaid in a release. “I’ve played quite a few real people over the years, and I like to play them from their point of view, without judgment. It was a big challenge for me to get behind the public persona of the man and also to move beyond my own feelings of admiration for him.”

The REAGAN cast also includes a powerful lineup of supporting actors, including: Mark Moses, Trevor Donovan, Xander Berkeley, Dan Lauria, Amanda Righetti, C. Thomas Howell, Nick Searcy, Justin Chatwin, and Robert Davi.

