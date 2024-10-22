New Luxury Community, Firefly, Planned for Spring Hill

A new upscale community is coming to Spring Hill!

Firefly, a luxurious private, gated club community will soon span over 700 acres in Maury County, featuring over 400 single-family homes and a range of amenities.

Developed by Storied Development in partnership with Wheelock Street Capital, this community will include an impressive 18-hole signature golf course and a 9-hole short course, both designed by renowned golf course architect Andrew Green. Golf enthusiasts will also have access to a dedicated Racquet Club, catering to various racquet sports, as well as a Family Club designed to be a cozy gathering spot for creating lasting memories.

The project is currently in the permitting and design phase for the golf course, with construction slated to begin by the end of 2024 and expected to finish by late 2025. The grand opening is tentatively scheduled for spring 2026.

To learn more about Firefly, visit here.

