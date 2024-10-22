Missing Teen: Talia Peluffo of Franklin

The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Talia Peluffo, 17.

She has been missing from Franklin since October 17.

Peluffo is 5’1” and 200 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair, although she may be wearing a wig. She has a tattoo of butterflies on her right arm. It’s possible that she may be in the Memphis area.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, they are urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

