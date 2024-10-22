Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Oct. 22

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 15-22, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Keystone Pool H.O.A1001736 Keystone Drive, Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up10/17/2024
Northwood Ravin Spa1004018 Aspen Grove, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/21/2024
The Harper Apts Pool982200 Aureum Drive, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/18/2024
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool96870 Oak Meadow Drive, Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/18/2024
The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's)941505 The Landings Dr, Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine10/18/2024
Hampton Inn Pool967141 South Spring Drive, Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/18/2024
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool987086 Bakers Bridge Rd, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/18/2024
Aloft Nashville Pool987109 So Springs Dr, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/18/2024
Comfort Inn & Suites Pool967120 South Springs Dr, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/18/2024
Cadence Cool Springs Pool90200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/18/2024
Iron Horse Apartments1001000 Iron Horse Lane, Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine10/17/2024
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool961120 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/17/2024
Legacy at Cool Springs Pool962000 Aureum Dr, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/16/2024
South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool96549 Southwind Blvd, Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/15/2024
South Wind Apts. Whirlpool98549 Southwind, Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine10/15/2024
Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/15/2024
Life Time - Men's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/15/2024
Life Time - Outdoor Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/15/2024
Life Time - Indoor Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/15/2024
Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/15/2024
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/15/2024
Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/15/2024
Life Time - Women's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine10/15/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

