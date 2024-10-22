Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Oct. 22

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 15-22, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Keystone Pool H.O.A
|100
|1736 Keystone Drive, Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|10/17/2024
|Northwood Ravin Spa
|100
|4018 Aspen Grove, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/21/2024
|The Harper Apts Pool
|98
|2200 Aureum Drive, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/18/2024
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|96
|870 Oak Meadow Drive, Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/18/2024
|The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's)
|94
|1505 The Landings Dr, Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/18/2024
|Hampton Inn Pool
|96
|7141 South Spring Drive, Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/18/2024
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|98
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/18/2024
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|98
|7109 So Springs Dr, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/18/2024
|Comfort Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|7120 South Springs Dr, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/18/2024
|Cadence Cool Springs Pool
|90
|200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/18/2024
|Iron Horse Apartments
|100
|1000 Iron Horse Lane, Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/17/2024
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
|96
|1120 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/17/2024
|Legacy at Cool Springs Pool
|96
|2000 Aureum Dr, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/16/2024
|South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
|96
|549 Southwind Blvd, Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/15/2024
|South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
|98
|549 Southwind, Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/15/2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/15/2024
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/15/2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/15/2024
|Life Time - Indoor Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/15/2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/15/2024
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/15/2024
|Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/15/2024
|Life Time - Women's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/15/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter