Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Oct. 22

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 15-22, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Keystone Pool H.O.A 100 1736 Keystone Drive, Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 10/17/2024 Northwood Ravin Spa 100 4018 Aspen Grove, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/21/2024 The Harper Apts Pool 98 2200 Aureum Drive, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/18/2024 Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool 96 870 Oak Meadow Drive, Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/18/2024 The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's) 94 1505 The Landings Dr, Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 10/18/2024 Hampton Inn Pool 96 7141 South Spring Drive, Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/18/2024 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 98 7086 Bakers Bridge Rd, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/18/2024 Aloft Nashville Pool 98 7109 So Springs Dr, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/18/2024 Comfort Inn & Suites Pool 96 7120 South Springs Dr, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/18/2024 Cadence Cool Springs Pool 90 200 Resource Parkway, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/18/2024 Iron Horse Apartments 100 1000 Iron Horse Lane, Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 10/17/2024 Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool 96 1120 Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/17/2024 Legacy at Cool Springs Pool 96 2000 Aureum Dr, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/16/2024 South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool 96 549 Southwind Blvd, Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/15/2024 South Wind Apts. Whirlpool 98 549 Southwind, Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 10/15/2024 Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/15/2024 Life Time - Men's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/15/2024 Life Time - Outdoor Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/15/2024 Life Time - Indoor Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/15/2024 Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/15/2024 Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/15/2024 Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/15/2024 Life Time - Women's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 10/15/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

