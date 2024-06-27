Nashville Sounds Win Thriller in Extra Innings Against the Jumbo Shrimp

In a jaw-dropping reversal of fortune, the Nashville Sounds (39-38, 1-1) lit up the scoreboard and outgunned the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (36-41, 1-1) in an extra-inning thriller, 12-11, at 121 Financial Ballpark on Wednesday afternoon. Talk about a slugfest!

The Sounds are proving to be extra-inning warriors, improving to a solid 6-4 record when the game goes beyond nine. And when these boys bring the bats, they’re unstoppable! They’re now a perfect 8-0 when putting up double-digit runs. You have to go all the way back to August 19, 2021, to find the last time Nashville lost while scoring 10 or more.

On the mound, Evan McKendry had a rough day at the office, tying his career-high by giving up 10 hits. That’s the most any Sounds hurler has allowed this season, matching Chad Patrick’s eight-hit outing back on April 26 in Louisville.

But let’s talk about Garrett Mitchell, folks! The guy was on fire, going 2-for-3 with 2 runs, a homer, and 2 RBIs. That’s his fourth long ball during his rehab stint with Nashville. And get this – he showed off his cannon of an arm with two outfield assists! That’s only the third time this season a Sounds player has pulled off that defensive feat.

Don’t miss out on the action, Nashville fans! Grab your tickets for the rest of the 2024 season now. Single-game tickets and season memberships are up for grabs. Give ’em a call at 615-690-4487 or shoot an email to [email protected]. Let’s pack First Horizon Park and cheer on our Sounds!

Source: Sounds

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email