Nashville Sounds Blank Redbirds for Second Straight Night

NASHVILLE – The Sounds’ pitching staff is white-hot right now, dealing their second straight shutout in a 3-0 blanking of the Redbirds Wednesday night.

Logan Henderson was masterful, carving up Memphis hitters with eight strikeouts across five no-hit innings. The Nashville arms haven’t surrendered a run in a staggering 24.1 innings, while the bullpen has been untouchable during their 38-inning scoreless streak spanning more than seven games.

Ernesto Martinez Jr. continued his torrid hitting, delivering clutch RBI singles in both the first and third frames, notching his second consecutive multi-hit, multi-RBI performance of the series.

After Henderson’s dominant start, Deivi Garcia took the torch and worked three strong frames, surrendering only a leadoff triple to Cesar Prieto in the eighth but stranding him at third with three straight outs. Brewers’ prospect Craig Yoho slammed the door in the ninth despite a leadoff walk.

Winners of three straight, the red-hot Sounds go for four in a row Thursday when flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 0.00 ERA) squares off against Memphis righty Michael McGreevy (1-1, 4.00 ERA). First pitch flies at 6:35 p.m.

Source: Sounds

