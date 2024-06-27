TriStar Health Receives Approval To Build Hospital In Spring Hill

TriStar Health received approval for a Certificate of Need from the Tennessee Health Facilities Commission to build a 68-bed acute care hospital in Spring Hill. The $250 million community hospital will be built on the same site as the existing TriStar Spring Hill ER and will offer a wide range of services including:

Intensive Care Unit

Labor and Delivery Unit

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

4 operating rooms

Cardiac catheterization services

Imaging services, including MRI

“We are grateful for the incredible support we received from community leaders and residents in the Spring Hill community,” said Mitch Edgeworth, president of HCA Healthcare TriStar Division. “This decision brings us one step closer to fulfilling a promise we made to the Spring Hill community eighteen years ago. We are thrilled to expand our services with the addition of a full-service hospital.”

Over the past few months, TriStar Health hosted community meetings and led conversations to learn about what healthcare services the community wants and needs. More than 1,100 people wrote letters of support for the hospital project, including many Spring Hill elected officials.

The Tennessee Health Facilities Commission approved the Certificate of Need for the project with a 6-2 vote. More details about construction will be announced in the coming months.

