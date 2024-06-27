Predators to Play Six-Game 2024 Preseason Schedule

Nashville, Tenn. (June 25, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today the six-game schedule for the 2024 Nashville Predators Preseason presented by Ticketmaster, headlined by two home contests at Bridgestone Arena. Nashville’s preseason slate includes a road doubleheader against the Florida Panthers and home-and-home series with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes.

This will mark the 12th time in the last 13 training camps that the Predators and Panthers will play a split-squad doubleheader, with the 2024 edition scheduled for Sept. 22 at Amerant Bank Arena with games at 1 p.m. CT and 5 p.m. CT. The Predators will then face off against the Lightning in a road-home back-to-back, playing at AMALIE Arena on Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. CT and at Bridgestone Arena the following night at 7 p.m. CT. Nashville closes out the preseason with two games against Carolina, traveling to Raleigh on Oct. 2 for a 6 p.m. CT contest and hosting the Hurricanes on Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. CT.

Nashville will also host the second annual Gold Star Showcase – an intrasquad game between Predators players benefiting the Special Operations Warrior Foundation – at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn., on Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The military-themed contest will recognize the facility’s close proximity to Fort Campbell and incorporate members of the military in the team’s game presentation. A portion of all ticket sales from the game will be donated to the SOWF, a nonprofit organization that empowers families of fallen Special Operations Personnel and service members awarded the Medal of Honor. To learn more about the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, visit specialops.org.

Available at Ticketmaster.com, tickets to the Gold Star Showcase go on sale to Smashville Loyal members at 10 a.m. CT on June 27; general public tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on June 28. Tickets for the first row on the glass in select sections include access to F&M Bank Arena’s White Claw Lounge. Austin Peay State University students, staff and faculty and families enrolled in youth programming at the Ford Ice Centers will receive special ticket offers and discounts.

The team’s 2024 rookie camp is scheduled to open on Sept. 11 in Nashville. The group will take part in a rookie tournament at Ford Ice Center Bellevue from Sept. 13-16 before joining Nashville’s main training camp.

Tickets for the Predators’ two preseason home games will go on sale at a later date and will be available through Ticketmaster.com. Fans can become Smashville Loyal by purchasing full, half or quarter season tickets today to maximize benefits and secure seats now. For more information about season-ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2024-25 season, call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving Predators ticket offers directly to your phone.

2024 Predators Preseason presented by Ticketmaster Schedule Date Opponent Time Location Sunday, Sept. 22 at Florida Panthers 1 p.m. CT Amerant Bank Arena (Sunrise, Fla.) at Florida Panthers 5 p.m. CT Amerant Bank Arena (Sunrise, Fla.) Wednesday, Sept. 25 Gold Star Showcase 6:30 p.m. CT F&M Bank Arena (Clarksville, Tenn.) Friday, Sept. 27 at Tampa Bay Lightning 6 p.m. CT AMALIE Arena (Tampa, Fla.) Saturday, Sept. 28 Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. CT Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tenn.) Wednesday, Oct. 2 at Carolina Hurricanes 6 p.m. CT PNC Arena (Raleigh, N.C.) Saturday, Oct. 5 Carolina Hurricanes 4 p.m. CT Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tenn.)

