Nashville Home Show to Return to Music City Center

The Nashville Home Show returns to the heart of downtown at the Music City Center from Friday, September 6 through Sunday, September 8. The show will feature exciting exhibits showcasing cutting-edge technology and the latest trends in home improvement, including kitchen and bath, windows, flooring, outdoor living and more. Bravo fan-favorite Craig Conover is set to headline.

With more than 200 booths to explore and several unique feature displays, guests at the Nashville Home Show can connect with industry experts and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals.

Featured headliner Craig Conover from the Bravo hit reality series, Southern Charm, will discuss all things sewing with his southern-based “sewing lifestyle brand,” Sewing Down South. Rooted in downtown Charleston, Sewing Down South recently opened a new retail store in Nashville’s vibrant 12 South shopping district, offering pillows, hats, totes, T-shirts and more.

Host of the popular podcast “Pillows & Beer,” Conover is also the author of the top-rated memoir “Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong with My Sewing,” which will be available for purchase. Conover will be on stage on Friday at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

Guests will enjoy a unique photo opportunity with Heart of Sarah’s live mural painting. Sarah Bradford, who began painting in 2007, creates murals, logos and art for homes and businesses locally.

Visit, Stamp & Win presents an opportunity for guests to win exceptional prizes valued up to $250. Guests can also demonstrate their golfing skills at the interactive Backyard Putting Greens.

The unique Gifts & Gourmet Marketplace offers guests the opportunity to shop from local Nashville businesses, featuring a variety of items including jewelry, gourmet foods, décor, gifts and more.

Hero appreciation returns for all active and retired military personnel and first responders, who are invited to attend the show free of charge. Free admission will be offered to seniors 65+ on Friday, September 6 at the box office. Purchase tickets online for adult admission and save $2.

The Nashville Home Show is proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity Restore as the 2024 non-profit partner. The show will educate visitors about the mission and purpose of Habitat for Humanity and inform attendees about volunteer opportunities.

For tickets and exhibitor information, visit https://www.nashvillefallhomeshow.com/.

