Real Estate Property Transfers in Spring Hill for June 24, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
house for sale ai

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for June 24-28, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$730,000Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 542337 Dewey DrSpring Hill37174
$774,714June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113109 Saddlewalk DrSpring Hill37174
$933,323June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113201 Asterwood CtSpring Hill37174
$867,920June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113439 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$411,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 42 Pg 711082 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$430,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 45 Pg 893047 Auld Tatty DrSpring Hill37174
$785,000Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 878034 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$705,000Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 1421706 Sorrell Park DrSpring Hill37174
$513,000Wilkerson Place Ph1a Pb 75 Pg 106200 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$790,000Brixworth Ph4 Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 1501652 Lantana DrSpring Hill37174
$945,000Brixworth Ph7c Pb 73 Pg 776080 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$525,000Witt Hill Ph 1 Pb 17 Pg 191805 Elizabeth CtSpring Hill37174
$1,490,032August Park Ph1b Pb 78 Pg 741437 Round Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$500,000Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 753339 Monoco DrSpring Hill37174
$530,000Wyngate Est Ph 21 Pb 43 Pg 962004 Lima CtSpring Hill37174
$449,900Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85582 Rosling Pvt PassSpring Hill37174
$359,920Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115135 Baker Springs LnSpring Hill37174
$350,000Cameron Farms Sec 4-b Pb 19 Pg 622585 Douglas LnThompson Station37179
$727,000Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 691524 Bunbury DrThompsons Station37179
$408,200Retreat @ Tollgate Village2000 Newark Ln G-100Thompsons Station37179
$559,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282734 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$475,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 1241464 Channing DrThompsons Station37179
$3,881,424Hills Pb 79 Pg 1071904 Silver Fox RdThompsons Station37179
$381,000Sutherland Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 982813 Sutherland DrThompsons Station37179
$1,440,000Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 622655 Sporting Hill Brdg RdThompsons Station37179
$559,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282730 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$675,0001579 Thompsons Sta Rd WThompsons Station37179
$630,000Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393105 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179
$520,000Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 391153 Summerville CirThompsons Station37179
$952,830June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113437 Marston AveThompsons Station37179
$814,204June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132618 Buckner LnThompsons Station37179
$770,000Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 64012 Compass Pointe CtThompsons Station37179
$513,000Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 391151 Summerville CirThompsons Station37179
$1,111,020Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 593355 Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179
$557,900Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393117 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179
$739,125Smith Gregory T Pb 83 Pg 30Jonny Bennett RdThompsons Station37179
$845,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec10b Pb 65 Pg 762727 Paddock Park DrThompsons Station37179
$635,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282738 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$742,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec11 Pb 64 Pg 1402242 Chaucer Park LnThompsons Station37179
$630,000Cherry Grove Ph 1 Pb 30 Pg 631600 Armidale CtThompsons Station37179

