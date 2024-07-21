Real Estate Property Transfers in Spring Hill for June 24, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for June 24-28, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $730,000 Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 54 2337 Dewey Dr Spring Hill 37174 $774,714 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 109 Saddlewalk Dr Spring Hill 37174 $933,323 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 201 Asterwood Ct Spring Hill 37174 $867,920 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 439 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $411,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 42 Pg 71 1082 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $430,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 45 Pg 89 3047 Auld Tatty Dr Spring Hill 37174 $785,000 Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 87 8034 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 $705,000 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142 1706 Sorrell Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 $513,000 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Pb 75 Pg 106 200 Southmen Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $790,000 Brixworth Ph4 Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 150 1652 Lantana Dr Spring Hill 37174 $945,000 Brixworth Ph7c Pb 73 Pg 77 6080 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $525,000 Witt Hill Ph 1 Pb 17 Pg 19 1805 Elizabeth Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,490,032 August Park Ph1b Pb 78 Pg 74 1437 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $500,000 Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 75 3339 Monoco Dr Spring Hill 37174 $530,000 Wyngate Est Ph 21 Pb 43 Pg 96 2004 Lima Ct Spring Hill 37174 $449,900 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 582 Rosling Pvt Pass Spring Hill 37174 $359,920 Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115 135 Baker Springs Ln Spring Hill 37174 $350,000 Cameron Farms Sec 4-b Pb 19 Pg 62 2585 Douglas Ln Thompson Station 37179 $727,000 Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 69 1524 Bunbury Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $408,200 Retreat @ Tollgate Village 2000 Newark Ln G-100 Thompsons Station 37179 $559,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2734 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $475,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124 1464 Channing Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $3,881,424 Hills Pb 79 Pg 107 1904 Silver Fox Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $381,000 Sutherland Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 98 2813 Sutherland Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,440,000 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 62 2655 Sporting Hill Brdg Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $559,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2730 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $675,000 1579 Thompsons Sta Rd W Thompsons Station 37179 $630,000 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3105 Setting Sun Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $520,000 Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 39 1153 Summerville Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $952,830 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 437 Marston Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $814,204 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2618 Buckner Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $770,000 Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 6 4012 Compass Pointe Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $513,000 Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 39 1151 Summerville Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,111,020 Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 59 3355 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $557,900 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3117 Setting Sun Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $739,125 Smith Gregory T Pb 83 Pg 30 Jonny Bennett Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $845,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec10b Pb 65 Pg 76 2727 Paddock Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $635,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2738 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $742,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec11 Pb 64 Pg 140 2242 Chaucer Park Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $630,000 Cherry Grove Ph 1 Pb 30 Pg 63 1600 Armidale Ct Thompsons Station 37179

