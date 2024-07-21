Real Estate Property Transfers in Spring Hill for June 24, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for June 24-28, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$730,000
|Willowvale @ Harvey Springs Sec3 Ph2 Pb 60 Pg 54
|2337 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$774,714
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|109 Saddlewalk Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$933,323
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|201 Asterwood Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$867,920
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|439 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$411,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 42 Pg 71
|1082 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$430,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 45 Pg 89
|3047 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$785,000
|Brixworth Ph7a Pb 72 Pg 87
|8034 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$705,000
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142
|1706 Sorrell Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$513,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Pb 75 Pg 106
|200 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$790,000
|Brixworth Ph4 Sec1 Pb 65 Pg 150
|1652 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$945,000
|Brixworth Ph7c Pb 73 Pg 77
|6080 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$525,000
|Witt Hill Ph 1 Pb 17 Pg 19
|1805 Elizabeth Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,490,032
|August Park Ph1b Pb 78 Pg 74
|1437 Round Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$500,000
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b Pb 38 Pg 75
|3339 Monoco Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$530,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 21 Pb 43 Pg 96
|2004 Lima Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$449,900
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|582 Rosling Pvt Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$359,920
|Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115
|135 Baker Springs Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$350,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 4-b Pb 19 Pg 62
|2585 Douglas Ln
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$727,000
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 2 Pb 32 Pg 69
|1524 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$408,200
|Retreat @ Tollgate Village
|2000 Newark Ln G-100
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$559,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2734 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$475,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124
|1464 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,881,424
|Hills Pb 79 Pg 107
|1904 Silver Fox Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$381,000
|Sutherland Sec 1 Pb 24 Pg 98
|2813 Sutherland Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,440,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-b Pb 46 Pg 62
|2655 Sporting Hill Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$559,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2730 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$675,000
|1579 Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$630,000
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3105 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$520,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 39
|1153 Summerville Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$952,830
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|437 Marston Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$814,204
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2618 Buckner Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$770,000
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec2 Pb 62 Pg 6
|4012 Compass Pointe Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$513,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 4 Pb 34 Pg 39
|1151 Summerville Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,111,020
|Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 59
|3355 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$557,900
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3117 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$739,125
|Smith Gregory T Pb 83 Pg 30
|Jonny Bennett Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$845,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec10b Pb 65 Pg 76
|2727 Paddock Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$635,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2738 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$742,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec11 Pb 64 Pg 140
|2242 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$630,000
|Cherry Grove Ph 1 Pb 30 Pg 63
|1600 Armidale Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
