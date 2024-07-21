Paris 2024 Olympics by the Numbers

The Paris 2024 Olympics kick off on July 26 and go through August 11. This will be the third time Paris has hosted the Summer Olympics, and it’s exactly 100 years after the last time, in 1924. WalletHub shared some interesting facts about the upcoming Olympic games.

Here are the Top 8 Stats for Paris 2024 Olympics:

$8.2B+ – Estimated cost of hosting the 2024 Paris Olympics.

1st – Paris is the most vulnerable capital in Europe when it comes to heatwaves.

200% – Increase in Paris hotel prices for Olympics opening night.

40K – Number of people who will join the 26 mi “Marathon for All” in Paris on August 10 at 9 pm, considering heat issues.

45K – Number of security personnel who will work the Paris Games.

2nd – Year in a row the Olympics will use artificial intelligence managed security features.

16 Years Old – Age of the youngest member of Team USA, gymnast Hezly Rivera.

100 Years – Length of time since Paris last hosted the Summer Olympics.

Here are a Few Interesting Facts About Team USA:

28 is the number of medals won by Michael Phelps, the most of any athlete

2,629 is the number of summer Olympic medals won by Team USA, the most of any country.

39 gold medals were won by Team USA in 2020.

Team USA has over 500 athletes

Bill May is the oldest athlete on Team USA at 45 years old.

Hezly Riveria is the youngest athlete on Team USA at 16 years old.

Michael Phelps is the first athlete to qualify for five Olympics.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email