Lady Vols Holdsclaw To Be Inducted Into D.C. Sports Hall of Fame

Chamique Holdsclaw, Tennessee women’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder, will be inducted into the Washington D.C. Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday at Nationals Park.

The formal induction ceremony will be held prior to the Washington Nationals-Cincinnati Reds Major League Baseball game. The ceremony is scheduled for approximately 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by the game’s first pitch at 1:35 p.m. Gates will open at 12:15 p.m.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 1999 WNBA Draft, Holdsclaw spent the first six of her 11 pro seasons with the Washington Mystics. She earned WNBA Rookie of the Year honors and claimed five of her six WNBA All-Star awards while playing in the nation’s capital.

During her time with the Mystics, Holdsclaw led the league in scoring in 2002 and rebounding in 2002 and 2003, was a three-time All-WNBA second-team selection and averaged 18.3 points and nine rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-2 forward went on to play for the Los Angeles Sparks (2005-07), Atlanta Dream (2009) and San Antonio Silver Stars (2010), averaging 16.9 ppg. and 7.6 rpg. during her 11-year career while starting 252 of 279 contests. She picked up her sixth All-Star nod in 2005 while with the Sparks.

Source: UT Sports

