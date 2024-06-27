Morning Source – Drake White

Morning Source

Guest: Drake White



Originally Aired: June 26, 2024

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Drake White, who will perform at FirstBank Amphitheater on Friday, June 28th, with Jamey Johnson.

White talks about becoming a dad, the song he wrote after becoming a dad, and how he is often referred to as the Appalachian James Brown.

A few tickets remain to the show here.

*****

