Weather 6-27-29-2024 Heating back up

Watching to see how Sunday unfolds, but, right now we are looking at a bumpy end of the weekend.
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 70. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light east northeast after midnight.
Friday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Please join our FREE Newsletter