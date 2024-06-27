Weather 6-27-29-2024 Heating back up

Watching to see how Sunday unfolds, but, right now we are looking at a bumpy end of the weekend.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light east northeast after midnight.

Friday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

