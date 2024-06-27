Weather 6-27-29-2024 Heating back up

By
Clark Shelton
-

Watching to see how Sunday unfolds, but, right now we are looking at a bumpy end of the weekend.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 70. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light east northeast after midnight.
Friday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

