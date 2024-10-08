McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac Drops at U.S. Restaurants this Month

(CHICAGO – Oct. 3, 2024) – ICYMI – fans have been clamoring for McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac – a twist on the original Big Mac that has been a fan favorite since 1968 – to debut in the U.S. After making appearances on McDonald’s menus around the world, U.S. fans are now getting their chance to experience this limited time offer starting Oct. 10, at participating locations while supplies last.

“With the introduction of the Chicken Big Mac, we’re excited to pay homage to one of our most iconic menu items, the Big Mac, and introduce it to a whole new generation of fans,” said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s USA. “By tapping into some of our fans’ biggest passions from dupe culture to live-streaming, we’re able to serve up more than just a sandwich. There truly is something for everyone to enjoy in this campaign and we’re bringing experiences that will surprise and delight them, all before the Chicken Big Mac hits restaurants.”

Eagle-eyed fans may have spotted a similar sandwich in LA this past weekend. Inspired by all the buzz and anticipation for the Chicken Big Mac, McDonnell’s was born. The LA pop-up dining experience by Chain was open to fans for one day only, serving up a signature menu item, “The Chicken Sandwich.” It featured a strangely familiar recipe of two chicken patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, and pickles on a sesame seed bun – plus Chain’s signature favorites like beef tallow fries, deep-fried apple pie and soft-serve. Fans were loving it, some even called it a McDonald’s dupe – and in a plot twist as sweet as our Apple Pie – McDonald’s was behind it all.

