Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 8

Tennessee high school football continues this weekend as we enter Week 8 of the high school football season.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.

*Games are on Friday October 11, unless otherwise noted.

Cannon County

Cannon County vs Notre Dame

Cheatham County

Cheatham County Central at Sycamore

Harpeth vs Jo Byrns

Davidson County

Antioch at CPA – *Thursday, October 10

McGavock vs Rossview *Thursday, October 10

Whites Creek vs GCA

Davidson Academy at The Webb School

DCA vs Clarksville Academy

Ensworth vs Father Ryan

Ezell-Harding at Providence Christian Academy

FRA at BGA

Lipscomb Academy vs MBA

Nashville Christian School at Columbia Academy

Maury County

Spring Hill vs Shelbyville Central

Columbia Academy vs Nashville Christian School

Robertson County

East Robertson at Trousdale County

Innovation Academy of Robertson County at Westbrook Christian, AL

Rutherford County

Sumner County

Beech at Henry County

Williamson County

