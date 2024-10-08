Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 8

Tennessee high school football continues this weekend as we enter Week 8 of the high school football season.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the ten following Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. For schedules for other counties, please visit TSSAA.com.
*Games are on Friday October 11, unless otherwise noted.
Cannon County
Cannon County vs Notre Dame
Cheatham County
Cheatham County Central at Sycamore
Harpeth vs Jo Byrns
Davidson County
Antioch at CPA – *Thursday, October 10
McGavock vs Rossview *Thursday, October 10
Whites Creek vs GCA
Davidson Academy at The Webb School
DCA vs Clarksville Academy
CPA vs Antioch *Thursday, October 10
Ensworth vs Father Ryan
Ezell-Harding at Providence Christian Academy
FRA at BGA
Lipscomb Academy vs MBA
Nashville Christian School at Columbia Academy
Maury County
Spring Hill vs Shelbyville Central
Columbia Academy vs Nashville Christian School
Robertson County
East Robertson at Trousdale County
Innovation Academy of Robertson County at Westbrook Christian, AL
Jo Byrns at Harpeth
Rutherford County
Providence Christian vs Ezell-Harding
Sumner County
Beech at Henry County
Williamson County
Spring Hill vs Shelbyville
CPA vs Antioch *Thursday, Oct 10
Father Ryan at Ensworth
GCA at Whites Creek
Please join our FREE Newsletter