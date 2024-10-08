Williamson Health To Host Two Local Blood Drives During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Blood donors can choose between two dates this month to help save lives in Williamson County. Williamson Health and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee are partnering with Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Health, to host blood drives on October 14 and October 22.

“October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and blood donations play a vital role in supporting those battling the disease,” said Brooke Katz, spokesperson for Blood Assurance. “Blood and platelet transfusions are often needed by cancer patients as they undergo chemotherapy, radiation and also surgery. Your donations help ensure that these warriors can keep fighting throughout the various stages of their care.”

The October 14 drive will take place inside Williamson Medical Center located at 4321 Carothers Parkway, from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. in the Willoughby Meeting Rooms near the front entrance. Though walk-ins are welcome, donors for this drive are encouraged to sign up here via the Blood Assurance website for an appointment time. All donors who give between October 1-15 will be automatically entered to win a Solo Stove Yukon 2.0. The winner will be contacted via phone by October 21.

The October 22 drive will take place from noon – 5 p.m. in the Blood Assurance mobile unit in the Bone and Joint Institute parking lot, 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin. Donors may register for this drive here. Those who donate between October 16-31 will receive a pair of exclusive “Spooky Donor” socks while supplies last.

Additionally, Blood Assurance is running a gift card promotion through December 31. All O-negative whole blood donors will receive a $25 e-gift card while O-negative double red blood cell donors will receive a $40 e-gift card. This promotion applies only to red blood cell (RBC) donations and does not include O-negative platelet or plasma donations. AB-plasma donors will also receive a $25 e-gift card per donation.

Donors for both drives must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

For more information, visit bloodassurance.org.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email