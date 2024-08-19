Man Arrested After Gun Incident and Brief Standoff in Spring Hill’s Benevento East Neighborhood

August 19, 2024 – On August 18th, at 7:30 p.m., officers received a call about a disorder at a home on Via Fransecso Way in the Benevento East neighborhood.

The investigation revealed that there was an argument between an adult male and female inside the house, which escalated when the male discharged a handgun allegedly near the female. The female was able to flee the home and dial 911.

Officers set up a perimeter around the house and called the male to get him to exit. After a brief standoff, the male did exit the home and was taken into custody without any incident.

No one inside the home was injured.

The male was charged with attempted criminal homicide and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Source: Spring Hill PD

