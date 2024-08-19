Everything New Coming to Hulu September 2024

This list covers all the new additions to Hulu for September 2024, including movies, TV shows, documentaries, and specials, along with their premiere dates and any special anniversaries noted.

New Additions for September 2024 on Hulu

September 1, 2024:

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 24

27 Dresses (2008)

A Glitch in the Matrix (2021)

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

Amsterdam (2022)

Bandidas (2006)

Bedtime Stories (2008)

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)

Breaking Up (1997)

Camp Rock (2010)

Camp Rock 2 (2009) – 15th Anniversary

Date Night (2010)

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes (2014) – 10th Anniversary

Dead Poets Society (1989) – 35th Anniversary

Deliver Us From Evil (2014) – 10th Anniversary

Die Hard franchise (1988, 1990, 1995, 2007)

Dr. Dolittle (1998) and Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001)

Enough Said (2013)

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest (1992)

Freaky Friday (2003)

Hannah Montana The Movie (2009) – 15th Anniversary

High School Musical (2006) and High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) – 15th Anniversary

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Independence Day (1996)

Jennifer’s Body (2009) – 15th Anniversary

The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)

Mean Girls (2004) – 20th Anniversary

Mothering Sunday (2021)

Neighbors (2014) – 10th Anniversary and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016)

Never Been Kissed (1999) – 25th Anniversary

The Pacifier (2005)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

The Princess Diaries (2001) and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004) – 20th Anniversary

Princess Protection Program (2008)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

The Roommate (2011)

See How They Run (2022)

Sicario (2015)

Snatch (2000)

Straw Dogs (2011)

Super 8 (2011)

Superbad (2007)

Us (2019) – 5th Anniversary

September 3, 2024:

English Teacher: Series Premiere (FX)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Complete Season 25 (NBC)

Ready Player One (2018)

September 4, 2024:

Murai In Love: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Tell Me Lies: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

September 5, 2024:

Arranged: Complete Season 1 and 2

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 10

Dragonkeeper (2022)

September 6, 2024:

Cash Out (2023)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

September 9, 2024:

Universal Basic Guys: Series Premiere (Fox)

Beyond: Messages From 9/11

Clean This House: Complete Season 1

Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 4

Road to 9/11: Complete Season 1

Trapped in the Towers: The Elevators of 9/11

9/11: The Legacy

9/11: The Pentagon: Complete Season 1

September 10, 2024:

The Disappearance of Shere Hite (2023)

September 11, 2024:

Los Chavez: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Seoul Busters: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

September 12, 2024:

Airline: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

September 13, 2024:

How to Die Alone: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

In Vogue: The 90s: Docuseries Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Old Man: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

The Feeling That The Time For Doing Something Has Passed (2023)

Boy Kills World (2023)

September 14, 2024:

Catfish: Complete Season 9A (MTV)

September 15, 2024:

Hell on Wheels: Complete Seasons 1-5

The Favourite (2018)

September 16, 2024:

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere (ABC)

September 17, 2024:

Child Star: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Handling the Undead (2024)

September 18, 2024:

American Sports Story: Series Premiere (FX)

Dancing With the Stars: Season 33 Premiere (ABC)

High Potential: Series Premiere (ABC)

September 19, 2024:

The Golden Bachelorette: Series Premiere (ABC)

UFO Hunters: Complete Season 1

Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Unidentified: UFOs in the Headlines

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)

September 20, 2024:

Little Miss Innocent: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

The Absence of Eden (2023)

September 21, 2024:

Come Out Fighting (2022)

September 23, 2024:

Rescue: HI-Surf: Series Premiere (Fox)

September 24, 2024:

Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

9-1-1: Lone Star: Complete Season 5 (Fox)

September 25, 2024:

The Judge from Hell: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Mama Cake: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

FLY (National Geographic)

Murder in a Small Town: Series Premiere (Fox)

September 26, 2024:

The Floor: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Grotesquerie: Series Premiere (FX)

The Masked Singer: Season 12 Premiere (Fox)

Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 7

September 27, 2024:

She Taught Love: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

Doctor Odyssey: Series Premiere (ABC)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21 Premiere (ABC)

Hell’s Kitchen: Season 23 Premiere (Fox)

9-1-1: Season 8 Premiere (ABC)

What You Wish For (2023)

September 28, 2024:

Asphalt City

Social Studies: Series Premiere (FX)

September 29, 2024:

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 11

September 30, 2024:

Bob’s Burgers: Season 15 Premiere (Fox)

Krapopolis: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

The Simpsons: Season 36 Premiere (Fox)

Babes (2024)

Blippi Ball Pit Specials

Poltergeist (2015)

