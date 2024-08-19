Vui’s Kitchen Announces Closure of Nolensville Location

In May 2023, Vui’s Kitchen opened its fifth location in Nolensville. Now, just over one year after opening, they have announced its closure.

In a social media post, they shared, “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce this Sunday, 8/25, will be our last day at Vui’s Kitchen Nolensville. Being a part of this amazing community has been a joy, and we truly appreciate your support. While it’s sad to say goodbye, we look forward to serving you at our other Vui’s Kitchen locations.”

Founder Vui Hunt opened the first Vui’s Kitchen in the Berry Hills neighborhood in Nashville, featuring fresh Vietnamese food. The menu changes, but some staple items include bone broth, summer rolls, tofu lettuce wraps, dumplings, and Vui’s original banh mi with lemongrass pork, along with pho. You can finish your meal with Vietnamese coffee, chicory, or French roast coffee served with sweetened condensed milk.

Vui and her husband, John, founded Juice Bar in Brentwood before partnering with Fresh Hospitality to franchise other locations in the area.

Visit Vui’s Kitchen in Franklin at 1201 Liberty Pike, Franklin. For the latest news, visit Vui’s Kitchen on Facebook.

