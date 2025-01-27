Ludlow & Prime in Brentwood Closes

Ludlow & Prime, located in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center (330 Franklin Rd, Brentwood), has closed. The restaurant opened in 2016 in the former Cross Corners Bar and Grill spot.

Owner Tim Kohler created the concept and opened a second location in Franklin’s Berry Farms community in 2024.

Kohler sent us a statement regarding the Brentwood location, stating, “Ludlow & Prime has made the decision to close our Brentwood location and transition our operations to Berry Farms. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Brentwood Place Shopping Center and the entire Brentwood community for their unwavering support over the years. Your patronage has meant the world to us.”

He continued, “We are excited to continue serving Williamson County at our new location in Berry Farms, where we have already seen tremendous support from the local community. As we settle into this new chapter, we look forward to welcoming both our loyal guests and new visitors. This move is part of our broader plans for future growth, and we’re thrilled to be part of the vibrant Berry Farms community.”

Nation’s Restaurant News reports that Ludlow Hospitality LLC, the parent company for Ludlow & Prime and Ludlow’s Gumbo Bar, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November 2024. Court documents reveal the company owes 49 creditors with liabilities ranging from $1 million to $10 million, with the Small Business Administration being one of its largest creditors, to which it owes one million dollars.

Ludlow & Prime in Berry Farms is located at 6001 Hughes Crossing in Franklin. Hours of operation are Monday-Thursday, 11 am – 10 pm, and Friday-Saturday, 11 am – 11 pm.

