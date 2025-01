Cornell Brothers Coffee in Nolensville has closed.

The coffee spot inside Oh My Chives Natural Market, 7332 Nolensville Road in Nolensville, announced its closure on social media last week.

Stating on social media,”Cornell Brothers Coffee is closed. Thank you to the community for a great 3.5 years. We’ve enjoyed getting to know each and every one of you and your families and dogs! We are so proud of CBC but our path is taking us in a different direction now.”

