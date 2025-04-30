Dollywood Unveils New Restaurant and Spring Festival Foods for 40th Anniversary Season

Dolly Parton’s East Tennessee theme park, Dollywood, is recognized for its live entertainment, world-class rides, incredible guest service, and tributes to the traditions and culture of the Great Smoky Mountains. As part of that commitment to heritage, the park showcases Southern and Appalachian cuisine. Instead of simply offering traditional amusement park fare, Dollywood makes an extra effort to serve high-quality options that range from family-style comfort foods to unique items created especially for its various seasonal festivals. As part of its ongoing commitment to bringing guests the best dining experiences, Dollywood will debut a new restaurant this spring for its 40th anniversary season.

Guests who visit the park during Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival from now through June 8 can indulge in Southern-inspired springtime foods that can be enjoyed individually or by using the Flower & Food Festival Tasting Pass. Those with the tasting pass can sample up to five festival items, including new creations like loaded street fries, pesto caprese paninis, Smoky Mountain grilled corn, blueberry pie milkshakes, wild berry cream cheese funnel cakes and a Salad of Many Colors (named for Dolly’s beloved song, “Coat of Many Colors”). The pass can be purchased in the park or online for $42.99 plus tax.

Dollywood will introduce its newest dining venue, Wilderness Pass Restaurant, during the festival. Opening in early May, the restaurant is set to serve a variety of smoked meats along with Southern classics like hush puppies and mac and cheese. Wilderness Pass will also debut a brand-new menu item for the park … rotisserie chicken. The restaurant, which features both indoor and patio seating, can accommodate 400 people and will allow guests to order their food in line before choosing their table.

Dollywood has also become famous for some iconic foods that are offered all season long. For generations, park-goers have flocked to the Grist Mill to devour Dollywood’s world-famous cinnamon bread, which can be enjoyed “naked” or with a side of icing and/or apple butter. The theme park’s original restaurant, Aunt Granny’s (named for what Dolly’s nieces and nephews call her), is consistently named among the best theme park restaurants in the country and serves Southern favorites like fried chicken and pot roast. Spotlight Bakery, located right near the park’s entrance and exit – making it a great first or last stop of the day – provides an array of desserts, including a 25-pound apple pie that’s baked in a specially made, huge cast-iron skillet.

Dollywood’s culinary team acknowledges the food allergies and avoidances that park guests have. With that in mind, they developed a Start Fresh program that ensures vegetarian and gluten-free items are available throughout the park. And when guests inform the culinary team about food sensitivities or allergies, the team ensures that foods are prepared without any cross-contamination.

For more information about Dollywood’s culinary offerings and to plan a trip during its 40th anniversary season, please visit Dollywood.com.

