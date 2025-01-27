Music City Puppy Bowl Returns to Nashville Zoo

The cutest game in town returns to the Zoo next month! Nashville Zoo is teaming up with the Nashville Humane Association to host its second Music City Puppy Bowl on Sunday, February 9, from 10 am to 2 pm. Ten puppies, available for adoption, will hit the field for a big game featuring tail-wagging touchdowns, ruff and tuff tackling, and unbelievable cuteness.

Music City Puppy Bowl will take place at the Ajax Turner Wild Works Amphitheater with activities from 10 am to 2 pm. The official Music City Puppy Bowl game will kick off at noon, and the two adorable teams (Team Paws v. Team Claws) will battle it out on the turf to see who takes home the trophy. Event partners will be onsite to discuss all things pet-related including fun activities, local adoption opportunities, and the importance of spay/neutering. Guests to Music City Puppy Bowl will be able to meet the athletes (adoptable pups) and learn about other furry friends available for adoption at Nashville Humane Association’s headquarters.

Adopted athletes will be available for pick-up in the Zoo’s parking lot at 2 pm following the close of the event and will not be able to reenter the Zoo after pick-up. Please note that pets are not allowed on Zoo grounds; only service animals will be able to accompany their humans at this event. This event is included with general Zoo admission or membership. Advanced timed-entry reservation is required for all guests, including members.

Music City Puppy Bowl is supported by Mix 92.9 and TailGate Brewery. For more info on this event, visit www.nashvillezoo.org.

