Lipscomb Announces 2024 Hall of Fame Class

NASHVILLE – Lipscomb University Athletics announced on Wednesday the addition of four inductees into the department’s Hall of Fame. The 2024 honorees are Tessa Hoefle (XC/T&F), Dani Walker (XC/T&F), Miguel DaSilva (Men’s Soccer) and Garret Pettis (Men’s Soccer). The class includes two men’s soccer honorees, marking the first Lipscomb men’s soccer athletes to enter the Hall of Fame.

TESSA HOEFLE (XC/Track & Field) – 2010-14

Tessa Hoefle was a member of the cross country and track & field teams from 2010-2014.

DANI WALKER MOORE (XC/Track & Field) – 2010-14

Dani Walker was a member of the cross country and track & field teams from 2010-14. Walker helped elevate the Lipscomb program, helping lead the team to its first three ASUN Championships.

MIGUEL DASILVA (Men’s Soccer) – 2006-2010

Miguel DaSilva was a member of the men’s soccer team from 2006-2010. DaSilva helped raise the level of the men’s soccer program and holds program top-three marks in goals, assists, points, shots, single season assists, single season points and single season shots.

GARRET PETTIS (Men’s Soccer) – 2008-2012

Garret Pettis was a member of the men’s soccer program from 2008-2012. Pettis cemented himself all over the Lipscomb record book during his time in the Purple & Gold with top-five record in goals, assists, points, shots, single season assists, single season points, single season shots and single season goals.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will be a part of the 2024 Bisons Weekend and will take place on November 9. Tickets are $25 per person. Tables of eight may be reserved for $200. To purchase tickets or for more information, please contact Laura Sears by phone (615-966-1963) or by email ( [email protected] ). You can also CLICK HERE to register for Bisons Weekend and then purchase Hall of Fame ceremony tickets.

