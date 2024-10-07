Animal Center Teams With Darrell Waltrip Subaru To Host Halloween Costume Party For Dogs

The month of October is known as “Pawctober” at Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) thanks to support from Darrell Waltrip Subaru, ASPCA and Friends of WCAC. Each year the Franklin-based auto dealer and national animal welfare organization collaborate to fund activities that raise awareness, promote pet adoptions and encourage veterinary care.

Last year the organizations got together to, among other things, open a public dog park at the animal center. This year, they are re-uniting at the park to host an event that is sure to be a howling good time.

Everyone is invited to dress up their pooches – and themselves – to take part in the inaugural “Howl-o-ween Hootenanny” on Saturday, October 19 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at WCAC. There will be costume contests with prizes, games for humans and their furry family members, pet-related vendors and other activities. There is no registration or fee to attend.

Director, Ondrea Johnson said that such support gives WCAC opportunities to do things beyond their typical shelter offerings. “Life is better for the animals and people living in Williamson County because of Subaru and the ASPCA,” according to Johnson. “We are able to engage community members and care for animals in ways that are only possible because of their generosity.”

