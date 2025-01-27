Leiper’s Fork Design Team to Host Booth at Antiques & Garden Show

Brooke and Steve Giannetti, a nationally recognized design team based in Leiper’s Fork, will showcase their distinct creative style again this year at the world-class Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville. Brooke and Steve are the duo behind Giannetti Home and the Patina brand, including the highly curated retail experience Patina Home & Garden and the popular Velvet & Linen blog. The show takes place Jan. 31- Feb. 2, at The Music City Center in downtown Nashville.

“It’s an honor to be part of the Antiques & Garden Show of Nashville once again this year,” Brooke said. “We look forward to celebrating design and creativity with our fellow exhibitors and with the many guests attending this very distinguished show.”

On the heels of the release of “Patina Homes & Gardens,” the fifth design book in their Patina series, Brooke and Steve will be in the booth daily between 1-3 p.m. CST to personalize signed copies of the new book and to meet their guests. Additionally, the Patina booth will feature a selection of European antiques, one-of-a-kind plaster pieces, favorite home and garden accessories and deliciously fragrant Patina X Linnea candles.

The Giannetti’s are once again offering their Patina Home & Garden designer discount program. For all fellow designers with a resale license, the Giannetti’s will give 10% off all antique furniture pieces. This program is always available in the shop and online store, and will be active at the show.

In its 35th year, the Antiques & Garden Show is a treasured tradition in Nashville’s cultural landscape. Held at The Music City Center and featuring more than 150 world-class exhibitors, the Show offers an unequalled home and garden design experience.

Visit https://antiquesandgardenshow.com for all details.

