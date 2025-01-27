OBITUARY: Billy Lee Williams

Billy Lee Williams, a retired truck driver with over 40 years of dedicated service at Kroger, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2025, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

As a remarkable member of his community, Billy was not only known for his longstanding career but also for his outstanding skills as a baseball player and his love for golf, embracing the joy of sports throughout his life.

Billy is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda Sweeney Williams, and daughter, Kathy Williams. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Vanessa Williams, and great-granddaughter, Aliyah Williams. In addition to his immediate family, he is remembered by his brother and sister-in-law, Jane and Charlie Bagsby.

Billy was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Williams, and mother, Carolyn Stephens Williams. He was also predeceased by his son, Tony Williams, and brothers Bobby, James, Jack, and Doris Williams.

A visitation will be held on January 30, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN, 37064, followed by a funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM and concluding at 3:00 PM on the same day.

In honoring his memory, various pallbearers will pay their respects, including Chuck Bagsby, Scott Bagsby, Steven Bagsby, Houston Bagsby, Preston Bagsby, Tavon Bagsby, Jake Way, and Landon Way. In addition, horary pallbearers will include Wallace Joslin, Bill Davis, Sage Erwin, Dennis Bush, Charles Poteete, Randy York, as well as Shelly and Josh Hughes, and Jessica and Javier Collazo. Nieces and Nephews will also serve as honorary pallbearers. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorials can be made to Walker Baptist Church 1350 West Main Street Franklin, TN 3064 and Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro 1629 Williams Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

