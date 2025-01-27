Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream is Celebrating Ice Cream for Breakfast

Jeni’s is celebrating in style on February 1st with early shop openings, a brand-new limited-time flavor, breakfast-inspired menu pairings (including a dreamy L’affogato and Parfait special), plus fun extras like kids’ activity sheets, stickers, and exclusive swag to pledge your love for the day.

How did Ice Cream for Breakfast Get Started?

The sweet holiday began in the 1960s, when mom-of-six Florence Rappaport declared it was “Ice Cream for Breakfast Day” to entertain her kids. The Jeni’s team embraced the Rappaport’s family tradition, strongly believing ice cream should be enjoyed before noon.

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is now celebrated nationwide, with Jeni’s leading the charge every year.

Jeni’s will celebrate by opening all scoop shops at 9 am with the following special offerings.

Limited-edition Blueberry Johnny Cakes Pint: This new breakfast-inspired flavor features cornbread pancakes and blueberry-maple jam in a buttery sweet cream, mimicking the taste and feel of a perfect blueberry pancake topped with maple syrup. The ultimate breakfast, in ice cream form!

Breakfast Menu Pairings: Enjoy a special menu of delicious breakfast-related flavors in shops to inspire what to order.

L’affogato Special: Start your day right with the perfect duo: coffee and ice cream.

Other Specials: There will be kids activity sheets, stickers, and campaign signs that folks can pick up at scoop shops to show their support for Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.

Plus, it’s your last chance to enjoy Jeni’s new LTO ‘Parfait on the Beach’: featuring Green Smoothie ice cream layered with mango sauce, Michele’s granola butter, and whipped cream. It’s sunny, refreshing, and tastes like a one-way ticket to paradise.

