Chili’s Debuts New Premium PATRÓN Frozen Margaritas

June 25, 2025 – Chili’s® Grill & Bar, the seller of more margaritas than any restaurant brand in the U.S. — with more than 25 million sold last year alone — is raising the bar with three new, premium frozen choices. Made with PATRÓN Silver tequila, the lineup features something for everyone:

PATRÓN Frozen Marg – Timeless and smooth, Chili’s new frozen margarita features PATRÓN Silver, triple sec, lime juice and agave and starts at just $10. Guests can choose to add strawberry, mango, watermelon, blackberry, dragonfruit or even spicy flavor for an added punch.

– Timeless and smooth, Chili’s new frozen margarita features PATRÓN Silver, triple sec, lime juice and agave and starts at just $10. Guests can choose to add strawberry, mango, watermelon, blackberry, dragonfruit or even spicy flavor for an added punch. Flamingo Freeze – This vibrant, pink drink is made by shaking up Tito’s® Handmade Vodka with Owen’s Prickly Pear, then swirling with PATRÓN Frozen Marg for a sweet sip featuring a popular flavor in the southwest.

– This vibrant, pink drink is made by shaking up Tito’s® Handmade Vodka with Owen’s Prickly Pear, then swirling with PATRÓN Frozen Marg for a sweet sip featuring a popular flavor in the southwest. Arctic Drift – Featuring a refreshing blend of Malibu® Coconut Rum, pineapple juice and Blue Curaçao, shaken then swirled with PATRÓN Frozen Marg, the Arctic Drift brings in flavors of the tropics, garnished with a lime wedge and maraschino cherry.

These additions also aim to meet Chili’s guests’ flavor preferences, with more than half[1] of casual dining guests looking for a frozen option to enjoy with their favorite menu items, like the Triple Dipper® or Chili’s new Big QP burger.

In addition to the margaritas themselves, Chili’s has introduced new frozen margarita machines across the U.S., simplifying processes for restaurant teams and ensuring guests receive a perfectly blended and consistently smooth, high-quality PATRÓN margarita.

To learn more about Chili’s new frozen margaritas or find a location near you, visit chilis.com. Must be 21+ to enjoy.

