Photo of the Day: January 27, 2025

Photo of the day:MaRynn Taylor debuted at the first stop of her opening stint on KELSEA BALLERINI LIVE ON TOUR.

Taylor opened her seven-song set with “Make You Mine,” the CMT “Next Women of Country” (2023) artist’s first Top 50 hit on Country radio, showcasing her impressive vocals. MaRynn then treated the Van Andel crowd to tracks from her latest EP, including the title track “Get To Know Me.” The powerhouse vocalist ended her dynamic set with a new song, “same girl same” which became available to pre-save the same day.

Kelsea Ballerini’s tour heads to Bridgestone Arena this week, find tickets here.

