Lax to the Max! How Lacrosse Players Use Cradling to Dodge the Competition

The secret to victory in lacrosse isn’t just in speed or shooting—it’s in the cradle. No, not the kind you rock a baby in, but the smooth, wrist-twirling motion that keeps the ball glued to your stick while you outmaneuver every defender in your way. Cradling is your ticket to dodging, dazzling, and downright defeating the competition. Want to know how the best players stay one step ahead? It all starts with a cradle and ends in victory.

Mastering the art of cradling helps players maintain control of the ball, dodge defenders, and outmaneuver in lacrosse. Dive into dodging the competition in lacrosse with Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville!

What is Cradling?

Cradling is the act of keeping the lacrosse ball secure in the pocket of the stick while running. It involves gently rotating the stick back and forth with your wrists, using centrifugal force to prevent the ball from falling out. The motion resembles rocking a baby in a cradle, which is how the technique gets its name! While it sounds simple, proper cradling requires practice, finesse, and attention to detail.

Keep Rocking Your Lacrosse Ball in the Cradle

When you’re playing lacrosse, possession is everything. You need to keep the ball securely in your lacrosse stick as you move across the field to maintain control of the game. Skilled cradling maneuvers allow you to:

Protect the Ball ~ By cradling, players can keep the ball close to their body, making it harder for opponents to check it out of the stick.

Stay Agile ~ A well-practiced cradle allows players to run at full speed without losing the ball, making it easier to dodge defenders and navigate the opposition.

Set Up Plays ~Whether you’re driving toward the goal or passing to a teammate, controlling the ball while moving is crucial for setting up offensive plays.

The Dodge: Outmaneuvering Your Competition

One of the most effective ways lacrosse players use cradling to evade the competition is by combining it with different types of dodges. These dodges are quick, deceptive moves designed to elude defenders and create space for shooting or passing. Here are some common dodges that rely on solid cradling technique:

Split Dodge

The split dodge is one of the most fundamental moves in lacrosse. It involves faking in one direction and quickly changing course to leave the defender off-balance.

Roll Dodge

The roll dodge is a 360-degree move that uses a spin to protect the ball while changing direction. Players who perform a roll dodge can outsmart defenders by using their bodies as shields.

Face Dodge

The face dodge is all about deception. Instead of switching hands, the player keeps the ball in their dominant hand and fakes as if they’re passing or shooting. The defender bites on the fake, allowing the player to slip past.

Improve Your Cradling and Dodging Techniques

Successfully pair cradling with dodging techniques by incorporating these maneuvers into practice, using both hands to gain more ambidextrous play, practicing using your wrists instead of your arms to keep the ball cradled in the pocket, and keeping your arms relaxed for effective ball control. You’ll cradle your way to victory with these strategic techniques!

