Bid Now: Heritage Ball Auction’s Final Days Offer Ford Bronco, Titans Tickets, Luxury Experiences

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, showcases the final days of the silent auction leading up to the 51st Annual Heritage Ball to be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at the

Eastern Flank Battlefield Park.

New auction items include the 2024 Ford Bronco Wildtrak, tickets to the Tennessee Titans versus New England Patriots game and a corresponding Titans Yearbook, a private rooftop soiree hosted by Greg Flittner and Nancy Smith at a Harpeth Hotel penthouse overlooking Main Street and 1st Avenue North – the tallest building in downtown Franklin, a full body makeover by Franklin Skin & Laser including body contouring, sculpting, resurfacing and more, and the Ultimate Bourbon Collection featuring 20 exceptional selections.

Browse, bid and buy at https://e.givesmart.com/events/EIu/ now until October 5 at 9:30 p.m. There are only ten seats left at this year’s Heritage Ball, and tickets may be purchased online. The Heritage Ball is Williamson County’s longest-running black tie fundraiser and is chaired by Kaye and Steve George. The ball attracts more than 800 guests to support and celebrate the work of the Heritage Foundation while raising funds for future preservation projects. This year’s Late Party is chaired by Kaitlin White and Lauren Bradford.

For general information about the 51st Annual Heritage Ball, visit

www.williamsonheritage.org/heritage-ball. For information about the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, visit www.williamsonheritage.org/.

