Photo of the Day: October 1, 2024

Photo of the day:BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville announces the signing of country music superstar and Grand Ole Opry member, Blake Shelton.

“Blake is one of the biggest personalities and presences in media,” says Jon Loba, President, Frontline Recordings, Americas, BMG. “America first got to know him through incredible, timeless songs and live shows and then fell in love with him and his sense of humor through TV. We are so excited he’s joining the BMG Global family and cannot wait to share his incredible new music with the world. He’s been laser-focused on delivering some of the best of his career and it shows. We have been dancing through the office, literally not just figuratively, since we heard the first couple songs he played for us!”

“A huge thanks to Jon, Peter, JoJamie, Katie, and the BMG family for being as excited as me about this new chapter we will write together,” said Shelton. “I felt their passion and love for music when I met with them, and I knew I was home. I am READY TO GO!”

Shelton is currently climbing the singles and streaming charts with Post Malone on the Top Five, smash hit “Pour Me A Drink.” His impressive resume includes 28 #1 singles, 11 Billion Global Streams, 52 million singles sold and 13 million albums sold. He has numerous awards, including CMA’s for Entertainer of the Year and five consecutive wins as Male Vocalist of the Year.

