Mellow Mushroom Introduces New Halloween Cocktail – Twisted Fang

Halloween approaches, and Mellow Mushroom is unveiling the season’s ultimate spooky libation! From October 1 through November 11, participating Mellow Mushroom locations will serve up the bone-chilling “Twisted Fang” cocktail.

This haunting concoction features:

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka

DeKuyper Triple Sec

Freshly squeezed lemon juice

House-made fresh sour

A bloodcurdling topping of Monin Strawberry Purée

Garnished with a lemon twist and adorned with a playful vampire fang stir stick, this eerie twist on the classic Lemon Drop is bound to make you shriek with delight! Don’t miss your chance to sink your teeth into the “Twisted Fang” – a drink so wickedly good, it’s to die for!

Source: Mellow mushroom

