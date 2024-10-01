OBITUARY: Landis Guffee Myler

Landis Guffee Myler, age 50 of Franklin, TN passed away unexpectedly after a sudden illness on September 25th, 2024.

Landis was born at Baptist Hospital in Nashville, TN.

She was a graduate of Battle Ground Academy and received her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Alabama. Landis worked as a scheduling coordinator at Southern Oral and Facial Surgery in Franklin, TN

Preceded in death by father, John Brady Guffee, Sr.; grandparents, Dr. Harry and Dorothy Brady Guffee; Richard and Carolyn Browse Hall.

Survived by: loving mother, Barbara H. Guffee; brother, Johnny (Meghan) Guffee; sister, Elizabeth Brady Guffee; aunts, Dottie Morton and Betty Jane (Johnny) Barringer; uncle, Harry, Jr. (Dorothy) Guffee and other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time.

Memorials may be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center 1006 Grigsby Hayes Ct, Franklin, TN 37064.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

