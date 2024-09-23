Jordan Elementary Named 2024 National Blue Ribbon School

Jordan Elementary School has been named a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School by the US Department of Education. This prestigious award was announced on September 23.

“Being a National Blue Ribbon School is an exclusive honor that we will display proudly,” said JES Principal Chad Walker. “All of our students, faculty, staff and community have made this possible through their hard work, dedication and belief in our mission to be a world class school. When we opened Jordan just seven years ago, we set a goal to be named a National Blue Ribbon School in our first eligible year. It is exciting to see our efforts being recognized on a national level. We look forward to celebrating this award with our school community in the coming weeks and attending the ceremony in Washington, D.C. in November. At Jordan Elementary, we are still in the early years of our history, and we look forward to many more years of successful teaching and learning.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program highlights public and private elementary, middle and high schools that excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups. Schools that earn the honor serve as models of effective and innovative practices for educators across the nation.

“Since this program began in 1982, WCS schools have earned this recognition 17 times. In the last 10 years, our schools have earned National Blue Ribbon status 14 times,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “The upward trajectory of our schools showing success for our students is unprecedented, and I could not be more proud of the students and staff at Jordan Elementary.”

The school will be recognized during an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. November 7-8.

Grassland Middle was named a National Blue Ribbon School in 2004; Brentwood Middle received the award in 2006; Page High won the award in 2011; Hillsboro, Kenrose and Trinity received the award in 2014; Clovercroft and Ravenwood won the award in 2015; Brentwood Middle and Walnut Grove Elementary received the award in 2016; Scales Elementary won the award in 2018; Crockett Elementary won the award in 2019; Lipscomb Elementary earned the award in 2020; Clovercroft Elementary received the award in 2021; Grassland Elementary received the award in 2022; and Brentwood Middle received the award in 2023.

Source: WCS InFocus

