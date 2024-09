Just after 5:00 AM Monday morning, Williamson County Fire/Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire in the Hunterwood neighborhood.

The department says the back deck was on fire. Thankfully, the fire did not spread to the interior of the home.

Crews were able to make a quick knock down on the fire and inspect the home to ensure that there was no other fire spread.

No injuries were sustained in the fire.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email