Human Remains Identified As Missing Nashville Woman

September 23, 2024 – DNA analysis has confirmed that the human remains found on September 12th at a property on Burnt House Road in Wilson County are those of missing 23-year-old Blanca Guadalupe Berrios Orellana.

Orellana was reported missing by her mother on August 21st after she said she was heading to Murfreesboro.

The ongoing multi-jurisdictional investigation into her death is being led by the TBI with assistance from MNPD Missing Persons detectives as well as authorities in Wilson and Rutherford counties.

Source: MNPD

