Indiana Vs. Notre Dame: College Football Playoff First Round Preview

In a matchup that rekindles a dormant in-state rivalry, the ninth-seeded Indiana Hoosiers (11-1) travel to South Bend to face the third-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1) in the opening round of the College Football Playoff. This Friday night primetime clash marks the first meeting between these programs since 1991, adding another chapter to a series that Notre Dame has historically dominated 22-3.

Breakthrough Season for the Hoosiers

Indiana’s remarkable season, led by transfer quarterback Kurtis Rourke, has shattered expectations and earned them their first-ever playoff berth. Rourke’s surgical precision in the passing game (70.4% completion rate, 2,827 yards, 27 TDs, 4 INTs) has transformed the Hoosiers’ offense into one of the nation’s most efficient units. Complementing Rourke’s aerial assault, Justice Ellison has provided balance with 811 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, while Elijah Sarratt has emerged as a premier deep threat with 890 receiving yards and 8 scores.

The Hoosiers’ defense, anchored by pass-rushing specialist Mikail Kamara (10 sacks, 15 tackles for loss), has shown remarkable improvement. Amare Ferrell’s ball-hawking presence in the secondary (4 interceptions) has helped Indiana create crucial turnovers in key moments throughout their magical run.

Fighting Irish Eye Championship Run

Notre Dame earned their No. 3 seed through a combination of suffocating defense and a methodical offense built around their ground game. Transfer quarterback Riley Leonard has managed games effectively (2,092 yards, 16 TDs, 5 INTs), but it’s running back Jeremiyah Love who has been the offensive catalyst. Love’s explosive season (949 yards, 15 TDs) has given the Irish a reliable offensive foundation.

Defensively, Notre Dame has been exceptional, particularly in the secondary where Xavier Watts has been a game-changer with 5 interceptions, including a pivotal pick-six. Rylie Mills (6 sacks) leads a defensive front that has consistently pressured quarterbacks without needing excessive blitz packages.

Keys to Victory

For Indiana to pull the upset, they’ll need to:

Protect Rourke from Notre Dame’s pass rush to allow their vertical passing game to develop

Contain Love and force Leonard into obvious passing situations

Win the turnover battle against a disciplined Irish team

Notre Dame’s path to victory centers on:

Establishing Love early to control tempo and keep Indiana’s offense off the field

Pressuring Rourke with their four-man rush

Exploiting their significant edge in playoff experience

The Verdict

While Indiana’s offensive firepower gives them upset potential, Notre Dame’s balanced attack and championship-caliber defense make them favorites at home. The Irish’s experience in big games and their ability to control the line of scrimmage on both sides should prove decisive. Look for Love to wear down the Hoosiers’ defense in the second half while Watts and the secondary limit Indiana’s explosive plays.

Game Time: Friday, December 20, 2024 – 8:00 PM ET

