SHPD Collecting Items For Fallen McNairy County Deputy Sergeant Rick Finley

The Spring Hill Police Department is collecting items to support fallen McNairy County Sheriff’s Sergeant Rick Finley, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty on December 14, 2024. Sgt. Finley leaves behind a wife, a two-year-old child, and an unborn child (both children are boys).

If you would like to help the Finley’s, SHPD will be taking donations until Friday January 3rd at 199 Town Center Pkwy (lower level of City Hall, left-hand side of the building) from 8 am to 3 pm Monday through Friday. Please note that no one will be there to collect the items on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, or New Year’s Day. Item’s requested:

– Clothing for a newborn or up to 6 months old (boy).

-Huggies diapers (newborn or size 6)

-Huggies natural wipes

-Pajamas or maternity clothes for his wife (size 2xl)

If you have questions about their specific needs, please contact SHPD Officer Mike Stewart at [email protected].

