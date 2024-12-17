Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Dec. 17

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 10-17, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Complete12/11/2024
Northwood Ravin Spa984018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/16/2024
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool1004015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/16/2024
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/16/2024
Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/16/2024
Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/16/2024
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa94222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/12/2024
Residence Inn Marriott Pool982009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/12/2024
IMT at the Galleria98427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/12/2024
Residence Inn Marriott Spa982009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/12/2024
IMT Franklin Gateway Pool961116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools - Routine12/12/2024
IMT Residential LLC East Pool96201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/12/2024
Ashton Brook Pool #196100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/12/2024
Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool961001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/12/2024
IMT Residential LLC West Pool96101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/12/2024
Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool98222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/12/2024
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool1003501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/12/2024
Goldfish Swimming School981113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
TownPlace Suites Pool987153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa968207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
Hilton Garden Inn Pool1009150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
Hampton Inn Pool987141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
Paxton Plunge Pool962007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
La Quinta Inns Pool1004207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
Harpeth River Oaks Spa921000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool96501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
Paxton Main Pool962007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool96900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex98920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool988207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine12/11/2024
Comfort Inn & Suites967120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/10/2024
Aloft Nashville Pool967109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/10/2024
Safe Splash Franklin981735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/10/2024
MAA Cool Springs Pool941001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/10/2024
Franklin Marriott Pool98700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/10/2024
Grove At Shadow Green Pool962000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/10/2024
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool987086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/10/2024
The Harper Apts Pool1002200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/10/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

