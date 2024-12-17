Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Dec. 17

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 10-17, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Complete 12/11/2024 Northwood Ravin Spa 98 4018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/16/2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool 100 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/16/2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/16/2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/16/2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/16/2024 Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa 94 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/12/2024 Residence Inn Marriott Pool 98 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/12/2024 IMT at the Galleria 98 427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/12/2024 Residence Inn Marriott Spa 98 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/12/2024 IMT Franklin Gateway Pool 96 1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/12/2024 IMT Residential LLC East Pool 96 201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/12/2024 Ashton Brook Pool #1 96 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/12/2024 Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool 96 1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/12/2024 IMT Residential LLC West Pool 96 101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/12/2024 Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool 98 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/12/2024 Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool 100 3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/12/2024 Goldfish Swimming School 98 1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 TownPlace Suites Pool 98 7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa 96 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 100 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 Hampton Inn Pool 98 7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 Paxton Plunge Pool 96 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 La Quinta Inns Pool 100 4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 Harpeth River Oaks Spa 92 1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool 96 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 Paxton Main Pool 96 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 The Heritage at Brentwood Pool 96 900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex 98 920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool 98 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/11/2024 Comfort Inn & Suites 96 7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/10/2024 Aloft Nashville Pool 96 7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/10/2024 Safe Splash Franklin 98 1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/10/2024 MAA Cool Springs Pool 94 1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/10/2024 Franklin Marriott Pool 98 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/10/2024 Grove At Shadow Green Pool 96 2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/10/2024 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 98 7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/10/2024 The Harper Apts Pool 100 2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/10/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

