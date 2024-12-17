Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Dec. 17

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 10-17, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Complete
|12/11/2024
|Northwood Ravin Spa
|98
|4018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/16/2024
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
|100
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/16/2024
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/16/2024
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/16/2024
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/16/2024
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
|94
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|98
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/12/2024
|IMT at the Galleria
|98
|427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Residence Inn Marriott Spa
|98
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/12/2024
|IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
|96
|1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/12/2024
|IMT Residential LLC East Pool
|96
|201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Ashton Brook Pool #1
|96
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
|96
|1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/12/2024
|IMT Residential LLC West Pool
|96
|101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
|98
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/12/2024
|Goldfish Swimming School
|98
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|TownPlace Suites Pool
|98
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|96
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|100
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Hampton Inn Pool
|98
|7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Paxton Plunge Pool
|96
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|100
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Harpeth River Oaks Spa
|92
|1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
|96
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Paxton Main Pool
|96
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
|96
|900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
|98
|920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|98
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/11/2024
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|96
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|96
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Safe Splash Franklin
|98
|1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/10/2024
|MAA Cool Springs Pool
|94
|1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Franklin Marriott Pool
|98
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Grove At Shadow Green Pool
|96
|2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/10/2024
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|98
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/10/2024
|The Harper Apts Pool
|100
|2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/10/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
